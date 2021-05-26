Garcia will rejoin the Yankees starting rotation this weekend against the Tigers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old has been at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the past month after making his lone big-league start of the season, but he'll rejoin New York this weekend in Detroit with Corey Kluber (shoulder) facing an extended absence. Garcia struggled in four starts at Triple-A with a 5.17 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB over 15.2 innings, but he'll now have a chance to solidify a rotation spot in the majors for the foreseeable future.