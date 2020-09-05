Garcia was returned to the Yankees' alternate training site following Friday's doubleheader.
Garcia was charged with the loss during his start in Friday's nightcap as he allowed four runs over 4.2 innings against the Orioles. He has a 3.38 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 10.2 innings this year and could return to the Yankees' pitching staff at some point this season.
