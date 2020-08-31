Garcia was returned to the Yankees' alternate training site following Sunday's doubleheader.
Garcia was dominant in his major-league debut as he allowed one run (zero earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader. However, he didn't get much run support from the Yankees and was forced to settle for a no-decision. While he'll head back to alternate squad, he could return to the major-league roster to pitch in Friday's doubleheader.
