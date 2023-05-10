The Yankees recalled Garcia from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Once one of the Yankees' top starting pitching prospects, Garcia has transitioned to a full-time relief role this season at Triple-A. Over his 10 appearances out of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen, Garcia has logged a 4.50 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 18:16 K:BB in 20 innings. He'll likely be relegated to low-leverage spots or mop-up situations out of the New York bullpen while he's up with the parent club.