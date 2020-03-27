Play

Garcia was optioned to Double-A Trenton on Thursday.

It's little surprise that Garcia was sent to the minor leagues, especially after surrendering six earned runs in 7.1 innings of Grapefruit League action. However, he also flashed upside in that same span, punching out eight batters and walking just two. Given that Garcia ended the 2019 season in Triple-A, his time in Trenton should be short-lived.

