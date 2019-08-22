Garcia will work out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Garcia made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season Saturday -- though he still worked five innings -- but he'll now make the transition to a reliever. It will be a brief trial run for the 20-year-old as he's a candidate to join the Yankees when rosters expanded in September.

