Garcia will start Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays on Tuesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Veteran Masahiro Tanaka was expected to be in line for the second start, but he'll move back to Game 3, with the rookie Garcia jumping in front of him. The 21-year-old is undoubtedly talented, though he didn't dominate in his six-start debut this season, posting a 4.98 ERA. His 33:6 K:BB in 34.1 innings was quite solid, however.