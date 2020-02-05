Gargia emerges as a candidate to start the year in the Yankees' rotation following James Paxton's back surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Paxton is expected to return in May or June. Domingo German also remains on the shelf until June due to a domestic-violence suspension. With the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation up for grabs, general manager Brian Cashman called the No. 5 rotation spot an open competition among Jordan Montgomery, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga, Luis Cessa and Garcia. The 20-year-old prospect spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Trenton, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 87:26 K:BB across 53.2 innings.