Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Staying down for Triple-A playoffs
Garcia will remain in the minors at least through the end of the Triple-A playoffs, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Garcia is a candidate for promotion after recording a 4.28 ERA and a 34.0 percent strikeout rate in 111.1 innings across the three highest levels of the minors. If a move is coming, it won't be happening just yet. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could be eliminated as soon as Friday but could be playing as late as Sept. 14 if they go they distance.
More News
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Impresses in relief outing•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Whiffs five in relief outing•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Shifting to bullpen•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Tosses five hitless innings•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Moves up to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Fans nine in combined no-hitter•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...