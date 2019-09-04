Garcia will remain in the minors at least through the end of the Triple-A playoffs, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Garcia is a candidate for promotion after recording a 4.28 ERA and a 34.0 percent strikeout rate in 111.1 innings across the three highest levels of the minors. If a move is coming, it won't be happening just yet. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could be eliminated as soon as Friday but could be playing as late as Sept. 14 if they go they distance.