Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Strikes out seven for Low-A club

Garcia gave up two runs on three hits and a walk and struck out seven over five innings in his start Sunday for Low-A Charleston.

It was the third outing of the season for Garcia, whose 2018 debut was deliberately delayed as the Yankees aim to restrict the 19-year-old's innings count. Garcia is off to a strong start with a 24:4 K:BB and .176 batting average against through 14.2 innings, validating his status as one of the top arms in the lower rungs of the organization.