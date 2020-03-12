Garcia allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in 3.1 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Miami on Wednesday. He struck out three.

Garcia retired the side in order in the first inning but struggled in the following frame, giving up a pair of runs on two hits and a fielder's choice. The 20-year-old has been competing for the No. 5 spot in the Yankees' Opening Day rotation, but he'll likely open the season in the minors after allowing six earned runs in 8.2 spring innings.