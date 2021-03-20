Garcia held Philadelphia scoreless and hitless and struck out a pair over three innings in a Grapefruit League contest Friday, but he also walked four batters.

To his credit, Garcia improved as his outing wore on, going from three walks in the first inning to one in the second before finishing with a 1-2-3 third frame. He also held the Phillies without a run to improve his spring ERA to 1.64. As good as Garcia has been, Domingo German has been even better with nine scoreless innings and a 13:1 K:BB. That may give German the inside edge for the Yankees' No. 5 starter role, though that decision has yet to be announced.