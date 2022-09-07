The Yankees recalled Garcia from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

For the twin bill, the Yankees are designating infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar as their 29th man rather than Garcia, who thus appears poised to remain with the big club beyond Wednesday. A formerly highly regarded pitching prospect who picked up eight starts for the Yankees between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the 23-year-old Garcia has seen his long-term outlook take a hit in recent seasons due to poor control in the high minors. He has, however, shown some improvement in that regard in his most recent eight outings between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset, turning in a poor 5.12 ERA but a much stronger 1.04 WHIP and 23.7 K-BB%. He's projected to serve as a multi-inning arm out of the bullpen while he's up with the Yankees.