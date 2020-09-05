Garcia (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings versus the Orioles in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader. He took the loss and struck out six.

Garcia's second career start wasn't as clean as his first. Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run homer in the second inning and sparked a rally with an RBI single in the fifth, which ultimately ended Garcia's outing. He's got a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12 strikeouts through 10.2 innings, but he's likely to return to the alternate training site, as he was the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader.