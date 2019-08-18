Garcia hurled five innings without allowing a hit for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, giving up one unearned run and five walks while striking out seven.

With Ben Heller (forearm) beginning his rehab assignment by tossing one inning as the opener, Garcia came out of the bullpen for the first time this season. Despite throwing only 43 of 85 pitches for strikes and issuing five walks, he looked dominant on the mound as he held Gwinnett without a hit and whiffed seven hitters. The Yankees' top-ranked pitching prospect has shown flashes of potential in seven appearances at the Triple-A level this season, compiling 34 strikeouts in 32 innings, but has posted a 5.01 ERA and 1.45 WHIP while issuing 17 walks. Should he be promoted to the big club when rosters expand in September, it will likely be in a relief role.