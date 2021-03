Garcia allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three over two innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Garcia's start was far from a disaster, especially given the onslaught of runs the two pitchers who followed him allowed, but it was marred by the solo home runs he served up to Scott Kingery and and Odubel Herrera. Garcia did notch three strikeouts in his brief outing, and he remains in the picture for the Yankees' fifth-starter role to kick off the campaign.