Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Whiffs 11 in Double-A debut
Garcia struck out 11 over four innings but was charged with four runs on three hits and five walks Wednesday in Double-A Trenton's 4-1 loss to New Hampshire.
Garcia earned the call to the Eastern League after racking up 33 strikeouts in 17.2 innings over his four starts with High-A Tampa this season. The right-hander continued to display premium swing-and-miss skills in his debut for Trenton, but his control left much to be desired. In addition to the five free passes, Garcia also hit a batter, threw a wild pitch and was charged with a balk. The 20-year-old right-hander should get plenty of time to iron things out at Double-A, as the Yankees are likely earmarking him for a 2020 debut in the big leagues.
