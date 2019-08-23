Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Whiffs five in relief outing
Garcia pitched two innings out of the bullpen Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five.
Although Garcia technically pitched as a reliever last week -- he came on in the second inning behind Ben Heller, who was making a rehab appearance -- Thursday was his first outing since officially being shifted to the bullpen. He looked comfortable in his new role, tossing 30 of 41 pitches for strikes and retiring five of six hitters via strikeout. Should Garcia continue to be effective out of the bullpen at the Triple-A level, he could be brought up to help bolster the Yankees' relief corps in September.
