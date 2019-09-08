Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Wild in Triple-A playoff outing
Garcia pitched one inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, giving up five runs on two hits and four walks.
Garcia tossed only 13 of 33 pitches for strikes and allowed a three-run homer in the 17-2 thrashing. The 20-year-old was moved to the bullpen late in the season in anticipation of a possible September callup to the big club, but the transition has been far from smooth as he has allowed 11 earned runs in 8.2 innings between the regular season and playoffs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was eliminated from the postseason with the loss, so Garcia will need to be brought up to the Yankees or sent down to Double-A Trenton if he is given the opportunity to pitch again this season.
