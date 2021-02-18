Garcia is among a group of Yankees pitchers who could be competing this spring for the fifth spot in the rotation, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Garcia could have the upper hand for a rotation spot given his relatively strong performance in six starts last season, though the offseason additions of Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon (elbow) have muddied the waters a bit for what was once thought to be a given. If Garcia doesn't have a strong spring, any one of Domingo German, Michael King, Clarke Schmidt or even Jhoulys Chacin could end up with the opportunity to begin the season in the rotation.