Play

Garcia is in line to start Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Garcia will make his spring-training debut in a starting role as he suddenly finds himself in competition for the fifth spot in New York's regular-season rotation following injuries to James Paxton and Luis Severino. The Yankees have a variety of options to fill the role, but Garcia could strengthen his case with a strong showing Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories