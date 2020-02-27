Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Will start Friday
Garcia is in line to start Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Garcia will make his spring-training debut in a starting role as he suddenly finds himself in competition for the fifth spot in New York's regular-season rotation following injuries to James Paxton and Luis Severino. The Yankees have a variety of options to fill the role, but Garcia could strengthen his case with a strong showing Friday.
