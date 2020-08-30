Garcia is slated to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

New York formally called Garcia up from its alternate site earlier in the day and designated him as the 29th man for the twin bill, but it wasn't immediately clear whether he would make his MLB debut in the first or second game. With the Yankees having since revealed that Michael King will start Game 1, Garcia will toe the rubber in the nightcap. The 21-year-old right-hander split the 2019 campaign between High-A Tampa, Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, logging a 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 165:54 K:BB in 111.1 innings.