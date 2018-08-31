Yankees' Dellin Betances: Allows two homers, blows save against Tigers
Betances (4-4) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on a walk and a pair of home runs. He struck out three.
After retiring the first batter he faced, Betances issued a walk and then served up home runs to Victor Martinez and Niko Goodrum, players slugging .352 and .425, respectively. Betances has been brilliant on the whole this season and has a 27:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings since the break, but this hiccup could result in manager Aaron Boone turning to David Robertson the next time the matchups call for a right-hander in the ninth.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Grabs fourth victory•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Picks up one-out save•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Option for saves with Chapman out•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Blows save but earns win•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Finishes out eighth inning•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Picks up win Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...