Yankees' Dellin Betances: Allows two homers, blows save against Tigers

Betances (4-4) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on a walk and a pair of home runs. He struck out three.

After retiring the first batter he faced, Betances issued a walk and then served up home runs to Victor Martinez and Niko Goodrum, players slugging .352 and .425, respectively. Betances has been brilliant on the whole this season and has a 27:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings since the break, but this hiccup could result in manager Aaron Boone turning to David Robertson the next time the matchups call for a right-hander in the ninth.