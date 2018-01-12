Yankees' Dellin Betances: Avoids arbitration

Betances agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

This was his second year as an arbitration-eligible player, and he will receive a raise of $2.1 million from last season. Betances had trouble with command for most of the year, and especially down the stretch, but still posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 100 strikeouts in 59.2 innings of work. Regardless of whether he's able to fix some of those problems, the right-hander will be a hot commodity in the fantasy realm, with top value in holds and his ability to make opponents miss.