Yankees' Dellin Betances: Blows save but earns win
Betances (3-3) picked up a blown save and a win Saturday against the Rangers. He was not charged with a run over 1.1 innings and struck out a pair of batters while not allowing a single baserunner.
It's tough to blow a save without giving up a single baserunner, but Betances did just that, balking in the tying run in the seventh inning after being called on to clean up Zach Britton's mess. He got out of the inning by striking out Jurickson Profar and retired the side in order in the eighth, providing an effective bridge to closer Aroldis Chapman while the Yankees proceeded to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Betances now has a stellar 2.19 ERA and a 15.9 K/9 in 49.1 innings this season.
