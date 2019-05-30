Yankees' Dellin Betances: Close to facing hitters
Betances (shoulder) could begin facing hitters next week, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Betances has thrown a pair of bullpens with no issues, and he's reportedly getting closer to testing out his balky shoulder against hitters. He appears to be tracking towards a return sometime in June, though a concrete return date likely won't come into focus until he progresses to live BP.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throws off mound•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Ready for mound work•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throws from 100 feet•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Set to increase throwing distance•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throwing from 60 feet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.