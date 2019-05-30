Yankees' Dellin Betances: Close to facing hitters

Betances (shoulder) could begin facing hitters next week, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Betances has thrown a pair of bullpens with no issues, and he's reportedly getting closer to testing out his balky shoulder against hitters. He appears to be tracking towards a return sometime in June, though a concrete return date likely won't come into focus until he progresses to live BP.

