Yankees' Dellin Betances: Completes simulated game

Betances tossed 28 pitches as part of a two-inning simulated game Thursday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Betances has been slightly behind the Yankees' other healthy pitchers in camp after he was a late arrival to spring training following the birth of his child in February. The righty has only appeared in three Grapefruit League games to date, but the two innings he logged Thursday represents the high end of what he would be asked to cover during the regular season. He shouldn't face any kind of workload restriction when Opening Day arrives.

