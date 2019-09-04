Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could begin rehab assignment Friday

Betances (lat) threw live batting practice Tuesday and could go on a rehab assignment Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Betances reported feeling good about his repertoire in the on-field session in which he pitched to Giancarlo Stanton, Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won a tiebreaker game Tuesday to advance to the playoffs, so Betances could make an appearance with them as early as Friday. The Yankees are hopeful that the 31-year-old can make it back to the big club in mid-September.