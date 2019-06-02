Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could face hitters this week

Betances (shoulder) could face hitters this week Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Betances has been throwing off a mound and participating in bullpen sessions over the past week. With no issues reported, he's ready to take the next step in his recovery and he could throw live batting practice on Wednesday. Assuming that goes well, the team may announce a timeline for his return, which may be some time in June.

More News
Our Latest Stories