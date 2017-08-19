Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could get saves
Betances could get some save opportunities going forward after Aroldis Chapman was officially removed from the closer's role Saturday.
The Yankees have the most talented bullpen in baseball, and David Robertson could also be an option in the ninth inning. All manager Joe Girardi said was that Chapman would be used in different situations as they attempt to get him right. Betances is likely already rostered in roto leagues, but if he is available, he should be added immediately.
