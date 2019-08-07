Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could resume mound work Monday
Betances (lat) could throw off a mound Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Betances threw all fastballs during a flat ground throwing session Wednesday and reported feeling good afterwards. As long as the reliever checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he could be cleared to resume mound work as early as next week.
