Yankees' Dellin Betances: Dealing with soreness

Betances (shoulder) felt sore following his most recent bullpen session, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

This appears to be a setback, though manager Aaron Boone referred to the issue as "normal soreness." It's unclear when he's expected to throw next or when he's expected to return from the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories