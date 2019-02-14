Yankees' Dellin Betances: Delayed by birth of child
Betances has not arrived at spring training due to the birth of his child, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
The reliever's wife gave birth Wednesday, so it comes as little surprise that he is with her following the momentous life event. The Yankees are unsure when Betances will report, but this delay is unlikely to inhibit him once he does join the team.
