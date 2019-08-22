Yankees' Dellin Betances: Expected back by mid-September
Betances (lat) is expected to return by the middle of September according to manager Aaron Boone, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
Aaron Boone said on WFAN that he expects both Betances and Luis Severino to return by mid-September, with Betances trailing Severino by a few days in the rehab process thus far. The hefty right-handed reliever threw a long side session Wednesday and continues to ramp up his rehab ahead of game action. The duo of powerful righties will add tremendous depth to a Yankees bullpen that will be used frequently during the postseason.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Set for long side session•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Feels good after bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could resume mound work Monday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Weeks away from mound work•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Mound work next week•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....