Yankees' Dellin Betances: Expected back by mid-September

Betances (lat) is expected to return by the middle of September according to manager Aaron Boone, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

Aaron Boone said on WFAN that he expects both Betances and Luis Severino to return by mid-September, with Betances trailing Severino by a few days in the rehab process thus far. The hefty right-handed reliever threw a long side session Wednesday and continues to ramp up his rehab ahead of game action. The duo of powerful righties will add tremendous depth to a Yankees bullpen that will be used frequently during the postseason.