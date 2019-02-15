Yankees' Dellin Betances: Expected back Monday
Betances (personal) is expected to join the Yankees' camp Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Betances remained away from the team at the start of spring training after his wife gave birth Wednesday. He'll wind up being delayed for only a few days, which shouldn't affect his readiness for Opening Day.
