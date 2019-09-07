Yankees' Dellin Betances: Expects to pitch again in Double-A

Betances (lat) expects to remain with Double-A Trenton to continue his rehab, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Betances made his initial rehab appearance with Trenton on Friday, tossing 19 pitches, picking up one strikeout and allowing a walk and a hit-batsman in one scoreless inning. Trenton advanced to the Eastern League Championship series with the win, allowing Betances additional opportunities to pitch in meaningful games before a potential mid-September return to the Yankees.

