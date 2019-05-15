Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet

Betances (shoulder) played catch from 90 feet Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Betances continues to slowly work his way back from a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined all season. While this is a step in the right direction for the big right-hander, manager Aaron Boone said he doesn't know when Betances will resume mound work, leaving the reliever without a timetable for his return.

