Yankees' Dellin Betances: Feels good after bullpen session
Betances (lat) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday and will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
He was surprised at how well the 20-pitch session went. Betances threw 17 fastballs and three curveballs and said the ball was coming out good, per Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN. This was his first bullpen session in over two months. He could be activated in September.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could resume mound work Monday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Weeks away from mound work•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Mound work next week•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Plays catch Monday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throwing program set•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...