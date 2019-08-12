Yankees' Dellin Betances: Feels good after bullpen session

Betances (lat) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday and will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

He was surprised at how well the 20-pitch session went. Betances threw 17 fastballs and three curveballs and said the ball was coming out good, per Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN. This was his first bullpen session in over two months. He could be activated in September.

