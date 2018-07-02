Yankees' Dellin Betances: Finishes out eighth inning
Betances retired both of the batters he faced and notched a strikeout in the Yankees' 11-1 win over the Red Sox on Sunday.
After uncharacteristically allowing four home runs over his first 15 appearances of the season to inflate his ERA to 5.63, Betances has re-emerged as a dominant relief ace ever since. In his subsequent 19.2 innings, the hard-throwing righty has let in just one run on two hits while striking out 33 and collecting 11 holds. Betances' 15.9 K/9 trails only the Brewers' Josh Hader (17.5 K/9) among relievers who have covered at least 20 innings this season.
