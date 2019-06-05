Yankees' Dellin Betances: Fires simulated game

Betances (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Everything went off without a hitch in what was Betances' first session against hitters since suffering a setback in his recovery at the beginning of April. Assuming he checks out OK in the coming days, the right-hander will continue to ramp things up against live batters before likely being cleared for a rehab assignment, at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus.

