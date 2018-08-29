Yankees' Dellin Betances: Grabs fourth victory

Betances (4-3) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning against the White Sox on Tuesday. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Betances needed only nine pitches to take care of the White Sox after entering to a 4-4 tie to start the ninth inning. Neil Walker then crushed a walkoff home run to secure the victory. Betances has allowed only two runs and 12 hits over his last 33.2 innings, dating back to late May. The 30-year-old should continue to see ninth-inning opportunities alongside Zach Britton and David Robertson with Aroldis Chapman (knee) still on the disabled list.