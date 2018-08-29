Yankees' Dellin Betances: Grabs fourth victory
Betances (4-3) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning against the White Sox on Tuesday. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.
Betances needed only nine pitches to take care of the White Sox after entering to a 4-4 tie to start the ninth inning. Neil Walker then crushed a walkoff home run to secure the victory. Betances has allowed only two runs and 12 hits over his last 33.2 innings, dating back to late May. The 30-year-old should continue to see ninth-inning opportunities alongside Zach Britton and David Robertson with Aroldis Chapman (knee) still on the disabled list.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Picks up one-out save•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Option for saves with Chapman out•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Blows save but earns win•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Finishes out eighth inning•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Picks up win Thursday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Pitches scoreless frame Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start