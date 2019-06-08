Yankees' Dellin Betances: Heading for tests
Betances (shoulder) is heading to New York for more tests after experiencing soreness during a recent bullpen session, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Manager Aaron Boone originally downplayed the issue, referring to it as "normal soreness," but the team is evidently more worried than they initially let on. Betances' outlook should become clearer once the results of the tests are made public.
