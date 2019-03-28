Yankees' Dellin Betances: Heads to IL

The Yankees officially placed Betances (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Betances is one of six Yankees who will open the season on the IL as the team set its roster ahead of Thursday's opener against the Orioles. The reliever is working through a right shoulder impingement that affected his velocity early in spring training before the Yankees elected to shut him down. The right-hander has since resumed a throwing program but has yet to progress to mound work and seems likely to miss more than the minimum 10 days.

More News
Our Latest Stories