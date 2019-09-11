Yankees' Dellin Betances: Hoping for one more rehab outing

Betances (lat) is aiming for one more rehab outing with Double-A Trenton, Greg Johnson of The Trentonian reports.

Betances fired one scoreless inning for Trenton in the opening game of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out a pair. He threw 20 pitches, 11 of which were strikes, and his fastball sat in the 92-93 mph range. Although Betances has looked good in both of his rehab outings thus far, he has yet to approach the velocity on his fastball that he demonstrated with the Yankees last season, hence his desire to get into another game in the minors before returning to the big club. Despite not yet pitching in the majors this season, the 31-year-old could still play a key role in New York's bullpen by the end of the playoffs.