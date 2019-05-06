Yankees' Dellin Betances: Improving but not close to return

Betances (shoulder) felt good after throwing Monday but ruled out a potential return in May, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Betances has been out all season with shoulder inflammation. He suffered a setback in mid-April that required a cortisone shot and has only now resumed throwing. He's on track to return sometime in June.

