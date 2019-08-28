Yankees' Dellin Betances: Live BP goes well
Betances (lat) completed a live batting practice session with no issues Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Everything went well in what was Betances' second session against live hitters in the past week. The right-hander will throw another live BP session Saturday, and he could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter if everything goes off without a hitch. The hope is that Betances will be ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen in mid-September.
