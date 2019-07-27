Yankees' Dellin Betances: Mound work next week

Betances (lat) could advance to mound work next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He most recently threw from 90 feet Thursday, and continues to ramp up. It is unclear when Betances might return to the big-league bullpen, but it seems like a mid-to-late August return would be the best-case scenario.

