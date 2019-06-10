Yankees' Dellin Betances: MRI coming Monday
Betances (shoulder) is slated to undergo an MRI later Monday as the Yankees look to determine the extent of the setback he suffered over the weekend, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
The Yankees will send Betances in for tests after he experienced renewed soreness following his most recent bullpen session, though Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN notes that the pain was concentrated in the right-hander's lat area rather than his throwing shoulder. The MRI will offer more clarity on the matter, but the results aren't expected to be made available until Tuesday. Betances has been sidelined all season after being diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in spring training.
