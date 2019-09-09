Yankees' Dellin Betances: Next rehab outing coming Tuesday
Betances (lat) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Tuesday for Double-A Trenton, Kyle Franko of The Trentonian reports.
Betances looked good in his first rehab outing with Trenton on Friday, when he tossed a scoreless inning and struck out a batter. The right-hander could make another rehab appearance or two for Trenton after Tuesday as the Yankees look to assess whether he's fit to join the big-league bullpen. Since he's been on the shelf all season, Betances may not be thrust into a high-leverage role right away if he is eventually reinstated to the Yankees' roster.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Expects to pitch again in Double-A•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: On 15-20 pitch limit Friday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Rehab starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Will throw to hitters Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Tossing to hitters Saturday, Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...