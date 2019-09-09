Yankees' Dellin Betances: Next rehab outing coming Tuesday

Betances (lat) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Tuesday for Double-A Trenton, Kyle Franko of The Trentonian reports.

Betances looked good in his first rehab outing with Trenton on Friday, when he tossed a scoreless inning and struck out a batter. The right-hander could make another rehab appearance or two for Trenton after Tuesday as the Yankees look to assess whether he's fit to join the big-league bullpen. Since he's been on the shelf all season, Betances may not be thrust into a high-leverage role right away if he is eventually reinstated to the Yankees' roster.