Yankees' Dellin Betances: No drama on deadline day
Betances agreed to a one-year, $7.125 million deal with the Yankees, avoiding free agency, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.
The two sides have not always seen eye to eye this time of year, famously going to trial and exchanging a war of words back in 2017, but they came to terms for Betances final year under club control. He will look to once again be one of the top setup men in the game before likely heading elsewhere in free agency, potentially somewhere he can establish himself as one of the game's top closers.
